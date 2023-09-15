Sandra Nunez Dubuque, 66 passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at her home in Rosenberg. She was born February 11, 1957 in Corpus Christi to George and Leonor Nunez. Sandra was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg. She worked as a bank teller at Bak of America until her retirement.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Jimmy Lee Dubuque, 6 children: Jimmy Dubuque and Gloria, Michelle Dubuque and David Sierra, Scottie Dubuque and Rosa, Desiree Dubuque, Jonathan Dubuque and wife Maria, Anthony Dubuque and wife Paule, 2 brothers, George Nunez Jr. and wife Melody, Gary Nunez and wife Rosie, sister, Brenda Nunez, 25 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 22. 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg, Visitation will be held Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd.(Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
