Sandra Hubenak

Sandra Lynn Taylor Hubenak passed away on August 15, 2022 in Needville, Texas. She was born on September 8, 1946 in Jacksonville, Texas at Nan Travis Hospital and grew up in New Summerfield and Troup. In high school she wanted to be a nurse and after graduating from Troup High School she studied at Texas Woman’s University for her RN, BSN. In nursing school she trained under many experts including Dr. Dentin Cooley and Dr. DeBakey. After TWU she moved to Rosenberg for a nursing job and to get married. For several years the new family traveled back and forth to Austin during the Legislative Sessions and lived in Austin for a few years. After settling in Rosenberg she took care of her three children and returned to nursing.
She is preceded by her youngest child Michael Andrew, her husband Joe A. Hubenak and her parents Zack and Mavis Taylor.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Hubenak and husband Dr. Steve McCrea, son Joe Anthony Hubenak and wife Kelli and grandchildren Cole and Molly, as well as her husband Ronnie Sedgwick of Conroe. Sandra is also survived by her sister Shelba Rae and husband Don, sister Donna Ruth, and brother Joe Weldon and wife Sherry as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Austin at the Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota Street, Austin, Texas 78702.
Sandra was a loving wife, mother, nana, aunt, and an amazing and caring nurse. She enjoyed and was most talented at entertaining, hosting dinner parties, caring for others, playing the piano, and spending time with her grandchildren and many friends. She loved her dogs, gardening, reading, talking and talking and more talking on the phone — or wherever talking happens! She liked to keep busy and was involved in many charities and volunteer associations including March of Dimes and the Red Cross, and always worked the Lions Club glasses for kids program.
She was the director of Autumn Hills Nursing Home, and the school nurse at four elementary schools in LCISD. She loved her special needs students and was an excellent advice giver and always helpful and caring.
She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the following. The choices were made as they are personal to Sandra and her children.
AFTD (The Association for FrontoTemporal Degeneration) AFTD Sandra Hubenak on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/donate/439680314872022/
FTD is a horrible disease and AFTD was very helpful with Sandra’s diagnosis and education.
Reliable Oaks is a licensed assisted living facility. Founded in 2006 by owners with a passion for the elderly, they focus on individualized care for ambulatory or non-ambulatory residents. There is also a licensed, secured Alzheimer’s facility. http://reliableoaks.com (832) 282-7363
She was a resident at Reliable Oaks and received the most amazing personal and loving care. They are angels, especially the archangel Elizabeth Williams.
Lunches of Love, 1416 Radio Lane, Rosenberg, TX 77471 or www.lunchesoflove.net.
This program is a non-profit helping local children who are suddenly left wondering where their next meal is coming from during extended school holidays and weekends.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com
