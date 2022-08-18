Sandra Hubenak Sedgwick died on August 15, 2022,, in Needville, Texas, at the age of 75.
Sandra was born on September 8, 1946, in Jacksonville, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Sedgwick, daughter Elizabeth McCrea and husband Steve, son Joe Anthony Hubenak and wife Kelly, and grandkids Cole and Molly Hubenak; sister Donna Pelkey, sister Shelba Gray and husband Don; brother Joe Taylor and wife Sherry and many nieces and nephews. Sandra is preceded in death by her husband Joe A. Hubenak, and son, Michael Andrew Hubenak.
Sandra was a loving wife, mother, Nana, aunt, friend, and nurse. She loved hosting dinner parties, caring for others, and spending time with her grandkids and friends. Sandra touched many people’s lives throughout her 75 years.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Austin at the Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota Street, Austin, Texas 78702.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lunches of Love, 1416 Radio Lane, Rosenberg, TX 77471 or www.lunchesoflove.net/.donate.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
