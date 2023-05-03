A memorial service for Sandra Denise Cole, 66,of Richmond will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Church of Latter Day Saints located at 139 Pecan Park, Rosenberg, TX.
On August 29th, 1956, Sandra Denise Cole was born to Alma Johnson and Harold Cole. As an only child she quickly developed a love for reading along with a talent for expressing herself through writing poems and stories. Due to her love of reading she amassed an extensive book collection and it became normal to see Sandra at the library checking out several books at a time then locking herself in her room until she had read them all. She continued to pursue her writing hobby and in 1990 achieved her goal of having an article published in the magazine, True Confession. She forever cherished this article and was extremely proud of the work because it was centered around the life of her eldest son.
Sandra attended and graduated from Schulenberg High School in 1973. It was there she met the
love of her life, Coleman King Jr. They were married on December 20, 1974. This union produced 2 beautiful sons, Arvin (Chris) and Coleman III (Bubbie). She went on to have her youngest son, Kenneth, and affectionately called him her Tomato. Sandra took on the challenge of motherhood to the best of her ability, always acknowledging she made mistakes but loved each one of her 3 boys with all her heart.
Sandra had a strong desire to help people. This desire led her to a career in the medical field where she received her certification as a medical assistant and medication aide. She used these
certifications to work in multiple nursing homes throughout the Richmond/Rosenberg area.
For over 30 years Sandra was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints. She
has always credited them for saving her life and helping her become a better person. She created
lifelong friendships throughout the church and was fondly known as “Diana Ross”.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents: Alma McCauley and Harold Cole; two grandsons:
Kendall and Kevon King; her dear Aunt Gwendolyn Bean; and beloved cousins Kermit Dilworth and Rosalind McGowan.
She is survived by her three sons: Arvin “Chris” King (wife Dora), Coleman King, III (wife Jessica), and Kenneth Wayne King (wife Pamala); 12 grandchildren: Arvin Jr, TJ, Victoria, Nayeli, Jalissa, Jaziel, Colandra, Coleah, Janesha, Kenneth Jr, Keniah and JaKenna; 7 great grandchildren and a host of beloved cousins and dear friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the King family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
