Samuel N. Albarran, 88, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on June 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 12, 1934 in Mexico City, Mexico to Maximiliano Albarran Plata and Catalina Rodriguez de Albarran. Samuel was affectionally know by many names, some of which included Penguin, El Varas, Varitas, Chame, El Tio Sam, Don Chamuel, Don Franco and Don Max. He was a 3rd generation jeweler, beginning his craftmanship in Mexico City, continuing in the Sharpstown area for many years. He was an avid sportsman. Samuel was a soccer goalie, tennis player, racquetball player, and frontenis player as well. He even enjoyed cycling. He will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents, Samuel is preceded by in death by a son, Eduardo Albarran and a granddaughter, Erika Albarran.
Survivors include his wife of over 50 years, Carmina Morales Albarran; children: Marilu , Livia, Ismael (wife, Lucila), Alejandra (husband, Marcos), Jorge, Miguel (wife, Carmen), Mauricio, Lili (husband, Lance) and Franco (wife, Janet; siblings: Ricardo and Rosa Maria; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends.
A service celebrating Samuel’s life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
