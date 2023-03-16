Samuel A. Davila, Sr., age 82, of Richmond passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on February 6, 1941, Samuel was the son of the late Manuel and Micaela Davila. As a young man, Sam excelled at sports and graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School. He worked very hard and was an employee of Nalco Chemical Company for over 32 years. He then took a position at Meals on Wheels and continued to give back to his community. Sam also worked at the Fort Bend Women’s Center and was named employee of the year.
Throughout his life, Sam, loved to fish and was a huge fan of the Houston Astros. He loved spending time with his family. He had a warm heart, gentle smile and was deeply adored by all his family.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his brothers; Manuel Davila Sr., Raul Davila, David Davila, and Luis Davila.
Sam is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Diamantina Perez Davila, his daughter Carol Lynn Davila, Son Samuel Davila with Maritza Salazar, daughter Angeline Marie Davila, and daughter Terri Davila Strother with husband Thomas Strother.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Erin Davila, Ana Ochoa, Megan Davila, Leslie Jimenez, David A. Morales, Edward Charles, Samuel Davila, III, Grant Davila, Hanna R. Morales, Breanna Navarro and Madeline Marie Salas. He is survived by 14 great grandchild as well.
He leaves behind two sisters, Micaela Cruz and Alicia Garcia, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends that he loved very much.
Sam will be greatly missed but his spirit and legacy will live on in his family. His kind words, loving embrace, and beautiful soul will continue to fill our hearts with love.
Although we are deeply saddened by his passing, this isn’t a goodbye. Instead we will see you later, and until we meet again, We, your family love you always.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral home, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon until service time in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.