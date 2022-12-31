Funeral Services for Gustavo Salazar Silva, 87, of Rosenberg, Texas will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 1600 Avenue D, in Rosenberg, Texas. Burial will follow at West Gethsemane Cemetery in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St., in Rosenberg. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Mr. Salazar was born April 1, 1935 in General Teran Nuevo Leon, Mexico and he passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and children on December 29, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents Juan Salazar Guerrero and Teresa Silva de Salazar; his first wife Irma Perez de Salazar; his sisters Guillermina Salazar Silva and Hermilinda Salazar de Castilla; his daughter in law Josie Salazar.
He is survived by his wife Hortencia Fernandez de Salazar; his daughter Irma Salazar Rosales and husband Santos; his sons Gustavo Salazar and wife Rosa, Juan Salazar and wife Hilda, Javier Salazar and wife Roxanne, Jaime Salazar, Raul Salazar and wife Holly, Jose Maria Flores Fernandez and wife Ana Maria, Adrian Guadalupe Flores Fernandez and wife Patricia; his sister Juana Salazar Silva; along with 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren as well as other loving family members and friends.
Mr. Salazar settled in Rosenberg in 1973 where he and his wife Irma raised their 5 sons and 1 daughter during their loving 34 year marriage. After she passed away and he retired he was able to return to his beloved General Teran and spent 24 years ranching along with his second wife Hortencia. He was loved and respected by so many people but especially his children.
To share memories of Mr. Salazar please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas
