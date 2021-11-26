Ruth Goldberg McClellan

Ruth McClellan, 88, of Rosenberg, Texas passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on November 25, 2021.
Ruth was born on March 15, 1933 in Burton, Texas to Herman and Nelda Goldberg, the youngest of five siblings. She attended Burton High School, where she loved playing volleyball and was a member of the Pep Squad. She was the first in her family to graduate from high school, graduating in 1951.
She was married to George Franklin (Frank) McClellan in June of 1951 and moved to Rosenberg in 1960. She spent many years in home child care, and had a wonderful, Christian ministry through her work and was affectionately called “Ruthie.” Her love for children eventually led her to the role of substitute teacher in LCISD, where she made an abundance of friends and was lovingly known as “Ms. Mac” by all. Ruth was an active and long time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg, where she devoted decades to working in the nursery and in Vacation Bible School. She loved her Sunday School class where she spent time in fellowship and Bible study each week. She was always extremely generous in her support of her church, Christian missions and newly started churches.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband George F. McClellan, and a daughter Jennifer Lynn. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law Rebecca and Joe Harris of White Oak, Texas and Mona and Gerald Thompson of Rosenberg; Grandchildren Daniel Harris and wife Christine, Andrew Harris and wife Tara, Sarah Quezada and husband Tony, and Paul Thompson; Great-grandchildren Gideon Harris (Daniel), Joshua, Noah and Luke Harris (Andrew), and Sofia and Micah Quezada; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our unending gratitude goes out to the staff at Clayton Oaks Assisted Living and Encompass Health and Hospice for their dedicated care and assistance for our Mother, Granny and Gigi.
There will be a visitation time on November 29, 2021 at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors from 5-7 p.m. A Graveside Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park is planned for 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2021 with Rev. C. Ryan Chandler officiating.
Memorials may be given if desired in Ruth’s memory to your favorite charity. Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.