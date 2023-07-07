Ruth Ellen Vallet

Ruth Ellen was born 1/15/1928 to George & Lola Bezecny.
She passed away on 7/5/2023 at age 95.
Ruth was raised near Pleak and went to Rosenberg High School where she was the drum majorette.
She and Gilbert George Vallet were high school sweethearts.
They married at age 16 & 17 and were life partners for 70 years before his passing.
Together they raised two children, Karen Ruth and Gilbert, Jr.
Besides being a homemaker, Ruth’s other jobs were as a bookkeeper and product inspector for TI.
Ruth was known for being very intelligent, with a sense of humor and fun loving.
She was always ready to go.
Ruth (or Ruthie) enjoyed many activities. She loved fishing so always had a house on the water.
She also loved bridge, poker, any games, bazaar auctions, wine and slot machines.
She was also a great cook.
From an early age, another love was music and dancing.
Ruth had a country and polka band play at her 95th birthday party.
Ruth will also be remembered for her love of the land.
She loved to garden, watch things grow and be outdoors.
The family wishes to thank the neighbors for the help they have given Ruth and Maria Padilla, her caregiver for the last 2 years.
Ruth is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Gilbert Vallet, Sr.; her two children, Karen Ruth Larose and Gilbert Vallet, Jr.; one grandchild, Christopher Elmore.
She is survived by sister, Mary Ann Tableman and Sister-in-law, Agnes Bezecny.
She is survived by grandchildren: Troy Elmore and wife, Heather; Craig Elmore and husband, Jason; Bradley Valley and wife, Kathy; Jason Vallet and wife, Stephanie; Robyn Kozan and husband, Jeff; Melissa Sanchez and husband, Jay.
She is survived by great grandchildren: Brooke, Kara, Paige, & Reagan Elmore; Raegan & Wyatt Vallet; Hudson, Tyson & Reese Kozan; Dominick & Dylan Sanchez; Justin and wife Erin Long; Timothy and wife Brittney Long. Great-great-grandchildren: Jackson, Eli and Langston Long.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.
Services will be conducted at Davis- Greenlawn, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas. Visitation will be Wednesday, 5:00 pm –7:00 pm, July 12, 2023. Funeral service will be Thursday, 10:00 am, July 13, 2023.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.