Rudy Allen Fondon, 54, of Richmond, Texas passed away on June 7, 2023. He was born on December 19, 1968 in Santa Ana, California to Roland Allen Fondon and Jeanne Marilla Fondon. He owned Fondon’s Taxidermy in Richmond for many years until his retirement in 2019. He was associated with the Texas Taxidermy Association, Bellaire Coin Club and the Greater Houston Area Coin Club. His hobbies included: coin collecting, being a successful poker player and traveling with his beloved family. This loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend will be missed.
Rudy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Green Berry Fondon, Annie Beth Fondon, Rudy Marilla and Julita Marilla Fronda; and brother-in-law, Donald “Donnie” Barela.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Maria Barela Fondon; son, Donnie Allen Fondon; parents, Roland and Jeanne Fondon; sister, Julie Anne Fondon; brother-in-law, Mitch Cary; nephew, Zachery Allen Reyes and wife, Melissa Gibson and their children, Glori, Zachery Jr. and Bliss; in-laws, Simon and Virginia Barela; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. Fr. Ralph Morgan to officiate the services. The family will receive visitors following the burial at Calvary Episcopal Church Parish Hall on 1201 Austin St. Richmond, Texas 77469.
Pallbearers will include: John Bubenik, Israel Delgado, Cody Guyer, Joe Guyer, Ron Gipson, Kevin Romine, John Scott, and Keith Staff.
Honorary pallbearers will include: Mitch Cary, Tim Barziza and Richey Kerzee.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Calvary Episcopal Preparatory Scholarship Foundation.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
