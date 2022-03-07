Rudolph Castillo Sr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle and friend was granted his angel wings on Tuesday the 1st of March at the age of 87. He spent the last five years without the love of his life, Frances, and the family takes deep comfort knowing the two are now reunited in Heaven. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before she passed.
Rudolph, or Popo as he was affectionately called, was a master builder and thoughtful carpenter. He could always be found hiding in his garage, creating many masterpieces, including jewelry boxes and personalized name plates for each member of the family. If he wasn’t in the garage, Popo was on the table reading the paper, or on the couch doing word searches or watching novelas with Mama Frances. And if you still couldn’t find him, then he was outside playing with one of the kids. He lost his parents at a young age, but learned the value in hard work and dedication. He was a kind, hardworking and humble man who will be missed by all who knew him.
Besides valuing family, Rudolph had a strong faith in God and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church for more than 60 years. He devoted many hours volunteering there throughout his life, including building booths for the annual bazaar.
Rudolph leaves behind a long legacy of family. He is survived by four of his children: Richard, Janie, Robert, and Sylvia (and her husband Joe), and daughters-in-law: Gloria and Brandy. He and Frances had 24 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Rudolph is preceded in death by his wife Frances, their sons Rudy Jr. and Ronnie, grandson Stanley Boy Saucedo, his parents Herculano and Guadalupe Castillo and his sister Viola.
Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Missouri City with Burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, March 8, 2022 from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home
