Rudolph A. Castillo Sr., 87, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his home in Stafford. He was born January 23, 1935 in Rosenberg to Herculano and Guadalupe Castillo. Rudolph was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and worked as a carpenter in the area for many years.
Survivors include 4 children, Richard Castillo Sr., Janie Saucedo, Robert Castillo, and Sylvia Betancourt and husband Joe, 2 daughter-in-laws, Gloria Castillo and Brandy Castillo along with 24 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Frances, 2 sons, Rudolph Castillo Jr., Ronald Martin Castillo and grandson, Stanley Rudolph Saucedo.
Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Missouri City with Burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, March 8, 2022 from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.