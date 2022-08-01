Ruby Lee Gray Brasher, who loved being called “Momma” by her two daughters and “Memaw” by her grandkids and great-grandkids, departed from this world and the family who adored her to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the age of 85.
Ruby was the first born of two children in Eagle Pass, Texas on May 27, 1937 to her loving parents, W.L. “Bill” Gray and Onie Lee Gray.
When Ruby was just a young girl, her family moved to Stafford. She graduated from Missouri City High School where she played clarinet in the band and was on the volleyball team.
Ruby moved to Needville in 1968 where she lived for the remainder of her life.
Ruby was a sharp and successful businesswoman. She was the co-owner of Jay’s Restaurant in the 70’s, owner of Ruby’s Craft Store in the 80’s and owner of Ruby’s General Store in the 90’s and 2000’s.
She was an amazing and dedicated daughter, mother, and grandmother who lovingly raised two daughters, five granddaughters, and cared for her mother for more than a decade all in the spirit of her Christian faith and strong work ethic.
Ruby was also a beautifully talented pianist who served as the organ player at the First Baptist Church of Needville for many years.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, W.L. “Bill” Gray and Onie Lee Gray, her beloved brother, Billy Gray, and nephews, Bryce Gray and Kirk Gray. She is survived by her daughters, Melody Brasher, Michele Brasher Yackel (Patrick Warncke), grandchildren, Candice Brasher Morin (Billy), Tiffany Longoria, Brittany Vacek Ruyak (Chris), Megan Yackel Miller (Brandon), and Onie Paige Yackel Thompson (Clinton), and great-grandchildren, JustinRay Morin, Alexis Greenwald, Nevaeh Longoria, Rhealynn Morin, Kymbrie Thompson, Onlee Thompson, Onnah Thompson, James Ruyak, Brooks Miller, and Caedynce Thompson. She is survived by her niece, Cindy Gray Lopez (Edward) nephew, Donald Gray (Lisa), and her aunt Jeanette Durant Caudle along with numerous other family members and friends.
Services will be held at Davis Greenlawn in Rosenberg, Texas on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 with visitation at 1:00pm and funeral service at 2:00pm. After the burial, a luncheon will follow at Sandy McGee’s in Old Richmond.
Any donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America in Ruby’s name by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.