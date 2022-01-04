Mr. Royce Leatherman, 88 yrs. old of Kendleton, TX. passed away peacefully in his home Sunday evening January 2nd 2022 and went with Our Lord to live his eternal life. Royce was born on October 04, 1933 in Kendleton TX to Johnnie Lee Leatherman and Minnie Huella Leatherman (nee Cannaday).
Royce served twenty years in the United States Air Force. He loved his country and was a proud Veteran.
He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy Leatherman (nee Kerr), daughters: Brenda Leatherman and Pam Leatherman, a host of many relatives and friends.
Services will be Thursday, January 06, 2022 at 2:15 pm, held at Houston National Cemetery
Visitation in the Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel Wednesday 1:00 - 6:00 pm.
We asking that EVERYONE WEAR A MASK when entering the building for visitation.
