Graveside Services with Military Honors for Royce G. Teykl, 72, of Needville, TX, are set for 10:00 AM Friday, December 3, 2021, at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with Deacon Don Murrile officiating.
Royce was born December 29, 1948, in Wharton, TX, to Harry Teykl and Helen Batke Teykl. Royce died on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his home in Needville, TX. He graduated from Needville High School in 1967 and joined the US Army in December 1969. He received an Honorable Discharge in October 1970.
Royce was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Helen Teykl. He is survived by his sister, Joan Kettler and husband, Harvey, and his cat, Butters.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Tim Mund, George Michalec, George Michalec, Jr., Freddie Dudley, Michael Tamborella, Ronald Urbanek, and Harvey Kettler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or online at diabetes.org
Condolence messages may be written at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.