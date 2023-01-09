Roy Raymond Kasmir, 80, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, in Sugar Land.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Betty Jo Kasmir, 2 sons, Roy Wayne and wife Rebecca, and their 2 sons, Justin Wayne and Ethan Royce, Jeffrey Phillip and wife Joycelyn and their 2 sons, Joshua Paul and Jonathan Pierce.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, brother, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and others.
Roy worked for Texas Department of Highways for 38 years and when he retired he continued his farming and just enjoyed life without having to work every day (although he worked harder at home than he ever did at work.) He enjoyed a good game of dominoes whenever he had a chance to play.
He will be missed by his family, but we realize that he is now without constant pain.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Pastor Jeff Gantz will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until service time in the Chapel.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
