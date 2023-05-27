Funeral services for Rosie M. Becerra Lemos, 86, of Rosenberg will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with interment following at San Gabriel Annex Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home.
She was born on August 23, 1936 in Pleak, Texas to Juan and Maria Cayetana Martinez Becerra and she went to be with our Lord and Savior, on May 23, 2023 in Richmond, Texas. Rosie was married to the late Gilbert Lemos Sr., for 41 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Lemos Sr.; son, Gilbert Lemos Jr.; grandson, Chance Ray Lemos; parents, Juan and Maria Cayetana Martinez Becerra; brothers, Geronimo “Jerry” Becerra and wife Connie, Manuel Becerra, Seledonio Becerra; sisters, Maria Becerra, Tomasa Becerra, Petra Becerra, Feliza Becerra and Lupe Rodriguez and husband Pilar.
Rosie is survived by her loving children, Rebecca Ann Lemos, Lydia Leticia Lemos Almazan and husband Lucio, James Ray Lemos and wife Amy, Xavier Thomas Lemos and wife Christie, Gerald Hubert Lemos and wife Sarah; grandchildren, Gerald Lance Lemos, Alyssa Katelynn Lemos, Christian Xavier Lemos, Leah Rebecca Almazan, Kyle James Lemos, Skylar Ann Lemos and Lydia Aliyah Almazan.
Rosie was a proud Lamar Consolidated High School Mustang, Class of 1955. Every season she proudly held up her “L” singing her alma matter. Over the years she was involved in many church activities, she served as President of Our Lady of Guadalupe Guadalupanas Group, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Bazaars and was a committee member for many years. She also assisted in the construction and development of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and Family Life Center. Rosie and her husband Gilbert started Our Lady of Guadalupe Scholarship Committee. Rosie enjoyed collecting for scholarships, in memory of her late husband Gilbert Lemos Sr., in order to help the youth of our future and prepare them with the education needed to be successful in life. She loved to volunteer for fundraisers, church community, school events and was on the board of Rosenberg Housing Authority. She was a member of LULAC Council where she assisted her husband, Gilbert, as President. Along with her husband, Gilbert, they have been highly recognized for their involvement with the City of Rosenberg and Fort Bend County. Her beautiful life of service will forever be remembered!
On behalf of the Lemos and Almazan family they would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time, especially Lydia Guerra, Dora Molina, Dolores “Lola” Almazan, Angelica Ledesma and Salvador and Michelle Almazan.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Lemos and Almazan family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
