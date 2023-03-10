Graveside Services for Rosie Godin Partida, 78, of Houston, Texas will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at The Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Houston, Texas.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m.
Ms. Partida was born April 1, 1944, in Simonton, Texas and she passed away March 8, 2023 in Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Jesus Godin and Virginia Mendosa; her husband Rodolfo Partida; her sisters Gloria Maldonado, Eva Cano; brother Domingo Cano; her daughter in laws Virginia aka Virgie Rodriguez and Linda Rodriguez; her great grandson Nathan Rodriguez.
She is survived by her sons Larry Rodriguez and wife Maria, Manuel Rodriguez, Ruben Rodriguez, Brigido Rodriguez; her daughters Nancy Rodriguez and husband Ramiro Brito, Olga Gonzalez and husband Teofilo, Olivia Guerrero and husband Gabriel, Kristine Rodriguez; her special friend Jose Juan Rodriguez; her brothers Jesus Godin, Jimmy Cano; her sisters Mary Medina, Frances Trevino and Janie Mendosa; along with 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren as well as other loving family members and friends.
To share memories of Ms. Rosie please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas.
