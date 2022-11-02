Funeral service for Rosie Faye Lampley are scheduled for 10am Friday October 28, 2022, at Pisidia Missionary Baptist Church 4610 Aledo Street Houston, TX 77051 With: Pastor Albert Walker Jr., Eulogist. Visitation will be held on Friday at Pisidia MBC 9am to 10am. Burial in Thompsons Cemetery 14215 FM 2759 Thompsons, Texas 77481. Ms. Lampley passed away at the age of 66. Final arrangements are entrusted to the care of Gooden Funeral Home 1716 Avenue E Rosenberg, TX PH: 281-342-9169 Website: www.goodenfuneralhome.com
