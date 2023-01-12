Wednesday, Jan. 4
4:44 a.m., burglary, 1000 block of Frances Dr.
8:16 a.m., CPS referral.
10:08 a.m., burglary, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Home Goods).
10:22 a.m., burglary, 4900 block of Timber Ln.
10:28 a.m., burglary, 1000 block of Sally Anne Dr.
1:47 p.m., CPS referral.
2:22 p.m., traffic stop, 3300 block of SH 36 N (Frito Lay)
3:04 p.m., animal call, Citruswood Trail Ln and Orchard Bridge Ln.
5:07 p.m., fraud, 24600 block of Commercial Dr. (Hobby Lobby).
5:21 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
Arrests made on Wednesday, Jan. 4
2:55 p.m., male, 26, of Needville, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
3:38 p.m., male, 29, of Crosby, evading arrest/detention/transport with previous conviction (felony); robbery x2 (felony), unauthorized use of a vehicle (felony)
Thursday, Jan. 5
1:32 a.m., welfare check, 1200 block of Blackhawk Ridge Ct.
8:11 a.m., CPS referral.
9:35 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 1000 block of Francis Dr.
9:41 a.m., burglary, 1100 block of Timber Ln.
10:35 a.m., traffic stop, 1000 block of Sally Anne Dr.
11:10 a.m., burglary, 1000 block of Francis Dr.
11:17 a.m., welfare check, 1000 block of Ave. E.
11:31 a.m., traffic hazard, Ave. H and Wilson Dr.
4:14 p.m., assault tin progress, 1300 block of Sixth St.
6:05 p.m., accident/crash, 3900 block of Ave. H.
7:03 p.m., disturbance, 7100 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
9:16 p.m., traffic stop, 2600 block of Ave. H.
9:44 p.m., auto theft, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
Arrests made on Thursday, Jan. 5
9:54 a.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
12:56 p.m., male, 24, of Richmond, credit or debit card abuse (felony); possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence.
7:59 p.m., female, 53, of Richmond, warrant.
10:07 p.m., male, 20, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
Friday, Jan. 6
12:15 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Radio Ln.
12:32 a.m., traffic stop, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (At Executive Inn).
2:08 a.m., suspicious activity, 4600 block of Ave. H (business).
9:26 a.m., CPS referral.
9:55 a.m., adult protective services referral.
11:55 a.m., narcotics complaint, 900 block of Cole Ave. (apts).
4:26 p.m., assault, 1200 block of Louise St.
11 p.m., traffic hazard, 700 block of Blume Rd. (at Garcia Park).
11:07 p.m., assault, 400 block of Seventh St.
Arrests made on Friday, Jan. 6
1:14 a.m., female, 20, of Rosenberg, failing to maintain vehicle insurance; driving without a license; operating a vehicle without a license plate; and wrong/fictitious/altered or obscured insignia (license plate/inspection sticker/registration sticker).
3:04 a.m., male, 41, of Houston, public intoxication.
1:22 p.m., male, 25, of Needville, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
1:35 p.m., female, 21, of Rosenberg, possession of marijuana, between 2-4 ounces.
Saturday, Jan. 7
3:31 a.m., welfare check, 1900 block of Pine Dr.
9:29 a.m., found property, 1900 block of Louise St. (apts).
11:34 a.m., welfare check, 1000 block of Timber Ln.
12:15 p.m., disturbance, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
1:38 p.m., assault, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd (lofts).
2:15 p.m., assault in progress, 1100 block of Desert Palms Ln.
2:43 p.m., missing person, 600 block of Park Place Blvd. (apts).
7 p.m., burglary, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Kroger’s).
8:05 p.m., traffic stop, Mustang Ave. and Herndon Dr.
9:05 p.m., bar check, 1300 block of Ave. I (the Ice House).
11:37 p.m., bar check, 1300 block of Ave. I (the Ice House).
Arrests made on Saturday, Jan. 7
2:19 a.m., male, 17, of Richmond, DWI-open container of alcohol in vehicle.
1:26 p.m., male, 22, of Houston, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
3:40 p.m., female, 20, of Rosenberg, criminal mischief $100-$750.
5:50 p.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, assault.
8:49 p.m., male, 28, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony).
9:31 p.m., male, 33, of Houston, public intoxication.
9:35 p.m., male, 39, of Houston, public intoxication.
Sunday, Jan. 8
3:39 a.m., welfare check, SH 36 S (Whataburger).
12:03 p.m., traffic stop, 2300 block of First St. (at Tire Discount).
2:43 p.m., traffic stop, 2900 First St. (At Clayton Homes).
4:07 p.m., sex offense reported.
5:06 p.m., disturbance, 1700 block of Seventh St. (apts).
5:28 p.m., theft, 24800 block of Commercial Dr. (Bath Body Works).
8:21 p.m., criminal trespass, 3400 block of Vista Dr. (Cinemark 12).
8:55 p.m., welfare check, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd. (lofts).
Arrests made on Sunday, Jan. 8
12:22 a.m., female, 21, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
4:24 a.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
3:25 p.m., female, 29, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
5:38 p.m., male, 31, of Richmond, failing to or refusing to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive of the law; warrant.
10:22 p.m., male, 24, of Brookshire, warrant served.
Arrests made on Monday, Jan. 9
3:14 a.m., female, 19, of Richmond, possession of drug paraphernalia; minor in possession of tobacco.
3:30 a.m., female, 18, of Richmond, minor in possession of tobacco.
4:29 a.m., male, 31, of Rosenberg, warrant.
4:29 a.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, disregarding traffic control device; failing to maintain vehicle insurance;driving without a license; wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia (license plate or registration/inspection sticker).
12:10 p.m., female, 31, of Houston, possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:10 p.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, wrong/fictiticous/altered/obscured insignia (license plate or registration/inspection sticker).
