Rosenberg police responded to 154 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Monday, May 9, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
•12:28 a.m., welfare check, 5500 block of Stoneridge Ct.
••1:19 a.m., suspicious act, Bamore Rd. and Ave. I.
•3:24 a.m., assist other agency, 4800 block of Sandalwood Ave.
•5:59 a.m., missing person, 900 block of Lane Dr.
•8:34 a.m., CPS referral
•12:14 p.m., theft, 27900 block of U.S. 59 (Motel 6)
•12:20 p.m., meet reportee, 2200 block of Fourth St.
•4:39 p.m., suspicious act, 1100 block of Ave. G. (Child Protective Services).
•6:02 p.m., disturbance, 3400 block of Ave. P.
•6:04 p.m., suspicious act, 24400 block of Brazos Town Center (Kroger).
•9:59 p.m., assault, 800 block of Matamoros Dr.
•10:28 p.m., disturbance, 3300 blocf of Ave. P.
Arrests made Monday, May 9
•12:03 a.m., female, 39, of Rosenberg, assault (class A).
•4:16 a.m., male, 43, of Houston, assault (class A).
•5:15 p.m., female, 30, of Rosenberg, criminal trespass.
•7:10 p.m., female, 45, El Campo, three outstanding warrants.
•11 p.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
•11:03 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
Rosenberg police responded to 152 calls on Tuesday, May 10, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
•8:11 a.m., assault, 1900 block of Louise St.
•9:35 a.m., theft, 3900 block of BF Terry Blvd.
•10:58 a.m., traffic stop, First St. and Walger Ave.
•4:14 p.m., welfare check, 800 block of Brooks Ave.
•4:48 p.m., civil matter, 28300 block of U.S. 59 (Oyo Hotel).
•8:04 p.m., traffic stop, Reading RD and U.S. 59 frontage Rd.
•9:36 p.m., disturbance, 1500 block of Manor Dr.
Arrests made Tuesday, May 10
•11:24 a.m., female, 35, of Richmond, five outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
•5:16 p.m., male, 48, of Houston, five outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
•8:13 p.m., male, 61, of Rosenberg, two outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
