Rosenberg police responded to 134 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Monday, July 11, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
10:16 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Reading Rd.
11:08 a.m., welfare check, Herndon Dr. and Ave. H.
1:47 p.m., auto theft, 1500 block of Ave. H (Cotharn Motors).
2:06 p.m., animal bite, 800 block of Blume Rd (Mobile Home Village).
4:53 p.m., assault in progress, 1900 block of Louise St.
7:16 p.m., warrant served, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (Apartments).
Arrests made Monday, July 11
9:15 a.m., male, 30, of Richmond, evading arrest/detention; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (a felony); six warrants-Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
11:14 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
12:15 p.m., male, 33, of Richmond, driving while license invalid.
7:53 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
8:27 p.m., male, 30, of Richmond, failing to provide driver’s license; driving vehicle with use of a seatbelt: possession of drug paraphernalia.
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 184 calls/traffic stops, etc., on Tuesday, July 12, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:12 a.m., traffic stop, 1300 block of Ave. H (front of Steve’s Auto Repair).
6:22 p.m., auto theft, 800 block of Brooks Dr. (Brookmore Hollow Apartments).
8:16 p.m., weapon reported, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
11:18 p.m., pedestrian questioned, Lane Dr. and Mustang Ave.
Arrests made Tuesday, July 12
9:40 a.m., male, 58, of Richmond, warrant served warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
11:20 p.m., male, 18, of Beasley, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
11:44 p.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
