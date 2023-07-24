Monday, July 17
2:37 a.m., weapon reported/shots heard, 500 block of 7th St.
2:59 a.m., suspicious activity, 4th St. & Ave. J.
4:38 a.m., noise complaint, 1217 Westwood Dr.
8:01 a.m., suspicious activity, 2330 Graeber Rd; Texana Administration.
9:31 a.m., suspicious activity, 1800 block of George St.
10:33 a.m., disturbance, 500 block of Blume Rd.
10:50 a.m., deceased person, 313 Lane Dr.
10:56 a.m., accident/crash, FM 2218 & Bryan Rd.
11:35 a.m., warrant served, FM 2218 & Bryan Rd, Rosenberg, Tx 4 Act.
1:11 p.m., theft reported, 5600 block of Island Hill Ct.
3 p.m., suspicious activity, 1910 Louise St.
3:36 p.m., sex offense, 3700 block of Shadow Crest Ln.
4:28 p.m., animal call, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
4:38 p.m., suspicious activity, 24401 Brazos Town Xing; Kroger.
4:47 p.m., criminal trespass, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
5:15 p.m., disturbance, 2117 Bernie Ave.
6:12 p.m., threat made, 1300 block of 2nd St.
6:19 p.m., assault in progress, I-69 & Daily Rd.
6:41 p.m., weapon reported/shots heard, 3000 block of Muegge Rd.
7:27 p.m., theft reported, 3627 Ave. H; McDonald’s.
8:11 p.m. sex offense, 2500 block of Muegge Rd.
8:25 p.m., noise complaint, 1217 Westwood Dr.
8:45 p.m., suspicious activity, 3400 Ave. R.
10:20 p.m., suspicious activity, 3101 Vista Dr.
10:46 p.m., suspicious activity, 2615 7th St.
10:50 p.m., suspicious activity, 4900 Timber Ln.
Arrests Monday, July 17
7:30 a.m., male, 37, of Houston, driving while license invalid.
11:42 a.m., male, 38, of Katy, 2 warrants.
4:11 p.m., female, 28, of Houston, driving while license invalid.
8:12 p.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
Tuesday, July 18
12:28 a.m., suspicious activity, 26010 Southwest Fwy.; Studio 6.
1:12 a.m., suspicious activity, 3004 Ave. N; Travis Park.
2:30 a.m., accident/crash, Ave.. H & Lane Dr.
3:37 a.m., narcotics complaint, Ave. D & 3rd St.
4:13 a.m., suspicious activity, 4720 Reading Rd.
6:17 a.m., accident/crash, Ave. I & Brazos St.
7:46 a.m., burglary, 2017 Mulcahy St.: Sunset Park.
8:03 a.m., accident/crash, Spacek Rd. & Reading Rd.
8:08 a.m., disturbance, 1217 Westwood Dr.
8:13 a.m., burglary, 1217 Westwood Dr.
10:29 a.m., accident/crash, 350 Hill Rd.
10:54 a.m., accident/crash, Alamo St. & Ave. H.
11:17 a.m., animal call, 4700 block of Woodway Ave.
12:05 p.m., disturbance, 1100 Ave. E.
12:40 a.m., violating city ordinance, 28120 Southwest Fwy. Ste 102; Las Tortas.
1:46 p.m., accident/crash, Minonite Rd. & FM 762.
1:49 p.m., criminal trespass, 5100 block of Ave. H.
2:15 p.m., burglary, 28505 Southwest Fwy.; Epicenter.
3:10 p.m., auto theft reported, 500 block of Washington St.
3:21 p.m., accident/crash, 1823 Carlisle St.
3:30 p.m., fraud reported, 2120 4th St; RPD.
3:58 p.m., fraud reported, 7145 Reading Rd.
3:52 p.m., animal bite, 1201 Blume Rd.
5:08 p.m., violating city ordinance, 24230 Commercial Dr.; Burlington Coat Factory.
5:43 p.m., accident/crash, 2508 Madison Ave.
5:47 p.m., accident/crash, Reading frontage rd. & I-69.
6:51 p.m., accident/crash, Minonite Rd. & Reading Rd.
7:18 p.m., harassment, 1900 block of Ave. B.
8:22 p.m., assault, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
10:25 p.m., violating city ordinance, 819 Lane Dr.
10:40 p.m., disturbance, 800 block of Brooks Ave.
11:14 p.m., suspicious activity, 24230 Commercial Dr.; Burlington Coat Factory.
11:14 p.m., suspicious activity, 303 Blume Rd.
11:54 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
Arrests Tuesday, July 18
8:43 a.m., male, 32, of Fort Bend County, warrant-Rosenberg.
7:24 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch the victim).
10:17 p.m., male, 17, of Rosenberg, assault.
Wednesday, July 19
12:28 a.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of 7th St.
1:07 a.m., accident/crash, 325 1st St.
1:21 a.m., accident/crash 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
6:13 p.m., suspicious activity, 5101 Ave. H.
8:14 a.m., criminal mischief, 2800 block of Ave. H.
9:36 a.m., accident/crash, 3575 I-69.
9:39 a.m., fraud reported, 1200 block of Blaydon Ct.
9:54 a.m., suspicious activity, 5100 block of Cottage Creek Ln.
10:08 a.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & Miles St.
10:32 a.m., theft reported, 1910 Louise St.
11:13 a.m., disturbance, 417 Houston St.; Trimart.
11:44 a.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & Alamo St.
12:45 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & 1st St.
1:03 p.m., criminal trespass, 3220 1st St.; Express Inn.
1:15 p.m., criminal mischief, 3101 Vista Dr.
1:41 p.m., theft reported, 3200 block of Ave. N.
2:48 p.m., accident/crash Ave. H & 1st St.
2:45 p.m., warrant service, 2120 4th St; RPD.
3:11 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
4:18 p.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & Town Center Blvd.
4:47 p.m., accident/crash, 5715 Reading Rd.
4:48 p.m., accident/crash, Lazy Ln. & Reading Rd.
5:47 p.m., harassment, 7204 Town Center Blvd; Town Center Lofts Apts.
5:53 p.m., weapon call, 819 Lane Dr.
6:06 p.m., violating city ordinance, 1st St & I-69 frontage rd.
6:41 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. I & 2nd St.
8:02 p.m., accident/crash, 24601 Southwest Fwy.
9 p.m., auto theft, 1920 Tremont Ct.
10:22 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
11:41 p.m., noise complaint, 725 Blume Rd.
Arrests Wednesday, July 19
10:44 a.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants.
2:36 p.m., female,42, of Rosenberg, 6 warrants-Rosenberg.
2:58 p.m., female, 18, of Richmond, warrant-Rosenberg.
10:47 p.m., male, 41, of Rosenberg, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony); violating protective order.
