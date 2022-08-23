Rosenberg police responded to 134 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Friday, Aug. 19, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:02 a.m., welfare check, 5100 block of Ave. H (Dollar General).
1:51 a.m., suspicious activity, 28300 US. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Motel).
8:36 a.m., suspicious activity, Fourth St. and City Hall Dr.
10:19 a.m., traffic stop, Elm St. and Ave. D.
11:14 a.m., theft in progress, 24200 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Texas State Optical).
12:16 p.m., burglary, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
1:40 p.m., CPS referral.
3:55 p.m., burglary, 200 block of Sintra Lake Way.
4:20 p.m., suspicious activity, 23900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Popeye’s).
6:58, welfare check, 700 block of U.S. 90A (Aldi Distribution Center).
7:38 p.m., threat, 1700 block of Brumbelow St.
Arrests made Friday, Aug. 19
12:09 a.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony).
11:42 a.m., male, 54, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony).
6:02 p.m., female, 35, of Katy, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); theft between $100-$750 x 2; warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
6:08 p.m., male, 43, of Missouri City, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); theft with two or more previous theft convictions (felony).
n n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 136 calls for assistance on Saturday, Aug. 20, and made 2 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:14 a.m., disturbance, 1100 block of Sally Anne Dr.
9:05 a.m., theft, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Rosenberg Inn).
1:44 p.m., theft, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (apts).
1:47 p.m., assault in progress, 3400 block of Ave. O.
2:31 p.m., assault, 3300 block of First St. (Jack in the Box).
6:42 p.m., accident/crash, 2900 block of Ave. I.
7:52 p.m., deceased person, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
10:31 p.m., assault in progress, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
11:35 p.m., assault, 4500 block of West Parma Dr.
Arrests made Saturday, Aug. 20
9:59 a.m., female, 27, of Houston, criminal mischief, damage valued at between $100-$750.
7:42 p.m., female, 56, of Richmond, driving while intoxicated, third-offense (felony); failing to comply with law in regards to striking an unattended vehicle; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (felony); and possession of a dangerous drug x 5.
