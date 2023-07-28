Friday, July 21
4:34 a.m., disturbance, 1000 block of Sally Anne Dr.
7:18 a.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & Benton Rd.
9:20 a.m., accident/crash. 3300 B F Terry Blvd.
9:28 a.m., deceased person, 915 Cole Ave. (apts).
10:15 a.m., violating city ordinance, 2207 4th St. (trl prk).
10:19 a.m., suspicious activity, 1800 block of Leaman Ave.
10:31 a.m., suspicious activity, 417 Houston St.; Trimart.
11:50 a.m., suspicious activity, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
12:28 p.m., accident/crash, 1217 Westwood Dr.
12:36 p.m., suspicious activity, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
3:15 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & Main Ave.
3:15 p.m., fraud reported, 1128 Ave. H.; Auto4u.
4:11 p.m., assault in progress, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
4:27 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Hartledge Rd.
4:45 p.m., suspicious activity, Town Center Blvd. & Village Court Blvd.
4:42 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Spacek Rd.
4:49 p.m., accident/crash, 24221 Southwest Fwy.
4:51 p.m., fraud reported, 4520 Reading Rd.; county annex.
5 p.m., disturbance, 200 block of Mebane Ln.
5:25 p.m., accident/crash, 24701 Southwest Fwy.
6:02 p.m., criminal mischief, 1910 Louise St. (apts)
6:05 p.m., accident/crash, 7145 Reading Rd.
7:45 p.m., suspicious activity, 23726 Commercial Dr.; Marshalls.
7:47 p.m., criminal mischief, 5800 block of Northview Dr.
8:48 p.m., found property, 2207 4th St. (trl prk).
8:59 p.m., disturbance, Dallas Ave. & Bamore Rd.
9:01 p.m., warrant service, B F Terry Blvd. & Town Center Blvd.
9:34 p.m., assault, 1400 block of Canton Cir.
9:31 p.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & Minonite Rd.
9:20 p.m., noise complaint, 7404 Town Center Blvd. (Apts).
10:52 p.m., missing person, 3419 Fountains Dr. (apts).
11:04 p.m., disturbance, 26205 Southwest Fwy.; Shell 2218.
Arrests made Friday, July 21
1:49 a.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
5:40 p.m., male, 44, of Brookshire, possession of or fraudulent use of false drug test results.
10:48 p.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants; failure to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive of the law (or providing false ID); tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams (felony).
11:05 p.m., male. 21. of Richmond, DWI-open container.
Saturday, July 22
12:02 a.m., disturbance, 26010 Southwest Fwy.; Studio 6.
1:07 a.m., suspicious activity, 5100 block of Alderney Ct.
8:03 a.m., found property, 24201 Brazos Town Xing; JC Penney.
8:38 a.m., assault, 3210 1st St.; Travelers Inn.
8:44 a.m., warrant service, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
11:25 a.m., animal call, 1519 Callender St.
1:12 p.m., found property, 24230 Commercial Dr.; Burlington Coat Factory.
2:22 p.m., disturbance, 1300 block of 6th St.
3:52 p.m., threat made, 1001 Lane Dr. (apts).
4:40 p.m., auto theft, 600 block of Patton Rd.
6:24 p.m., suspicious activity, 24401 Brazos Town Xing; Kroger.
7:09 p.m., accident/crash, 7807 Lake Commons Dr.
7:14 p.m., criminal mischief, 5525 Reading Rd. (apts).
8:04 p.m., noise complaint, 7145 Reading Rd. (apts).
8:38 p.m., disturbance, 3401 Ave. H; 7-11.
8:55 p.m., threat made, 3401 Ave. H; 7-11.
9:40 p.m., disturbance, 1900 block of Old Creek Dr.
10:14 p.m., noise complaint, 1000 block of Wilson Dr.
10:33 p.m., suspicious activity, 200 block of Round Lake Dr.
10:08 p.m., violating city ordinance, 5200 block of Eagleton Dr.
10:35 p.m., noise complaint, 200 block of 3rd St.
11:32 p.m., noise complaint, 1800 block of Austin St.
Arrests made Saturday, July 22
1:29 a.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, assault/strangulation; resisting arrest/search/transport; criminal mischief, damage valued at between $100-$750.
9:02 a.m., male, 43, of Richmond, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
Sunday, July 23
12:11 a.m., noise complaint, 1000 block of Woodrow Dr.
12:42 a.m., violating city ordinance, 23801 Brazos Town Xing; Academy.
12:44 a.m., noise complaint, 4400 block of Debbie Ct.
2:17 a.m., noise complaint, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
2:54 a.m., warrant service, 1750 Crabb River Rd.; Burger King.
3:01 a.m., criminal mischief, 3402 SH 36 S; Whataburger.
11:23 a.m., threat made, 1900 block of Austin St.
12:06 p.m., criminal mischief, Muegge Rd. & Scott Rd.
3:40 p.m., suspicious activity, Commercial Dr. & Town Center Blvd.
4:02 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & FM 2218.
4:16 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Reading Rd.
4:19 p.m., accident/crash, 3902 FM 762.
4:33 p.m., violating city ordinance, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
4:46 p.m., criminal trespass, 2028 Hamilton St.
5:05 p.m., suspicious activity, Plaza Dr. & Commercial Dr.
5:29 p.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Perennial Ln.
6:12 p.m., suspicious activity, 2513 Muegge Rd.
7:19 p.m., accident/crash, 24110 Commercial Dr.
8:26 p.m., accident/crash. Ave. I & Millie St.
8:31 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
9:09 p.m., suspicious activity, 3420 Vista Dr.; Cinemark 12.
10:57 p.m., harassment, 1222 Herndon Dr.; Special D Ink.
Arrests made Sunday, July 23
3:35 a.m., male, 22, of Missouri City, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
