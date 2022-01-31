On January 25, 2022, God plucked the most beautiful flower and took her home, Rose Marie Stavinoha Yager. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, William “Bill” Yager; her parents, Emil Lad Stavinoha Jr. & Olivia Margaret Ganzer Stavinoha; her brothers Ray & Harvey Stavinoha; & niece & nephew, Stacy & Chance Stavinoha. She is survived by her children, Pamela Blackstock, Melissa Tipton & William Cody Yager; brother, Don Stavinoha & wife Mary; sister-in-law, Barbara Stavinoha; grandchildren, Josh Blackstock & wife Cassie, Jessica Young & husband William Jr., Blake Tipton, & Kayla Matlock & husband Tyler; great-grandchildren, Logan, Lynlee, Corbin, Cooper, Carsyn, Jordin, Alaina, Liam, Olivia,& Torvi; and numerous friends & extended family.
Rose brought such joy, love, happiness & laughter to this world. She will be loved for eternity & greatly missed by all.
A celebration of her life will be held at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 on Saturday, February 5th at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Condolence messages may be written for the Yager family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
