Rose Marie Castillo, 78, of Rosenberg, Texas, was born on
October 7, 1944, and passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
A viewing will be held on Thurs., June 29, 2023, at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 507 S. Fourth St., Richmond, Texas, 77469. Followed by a funeral mass beginning at 10 a.m.
A rite of committal will follow in Davis-Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, in Rosenberg, Texas.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband, Ignacio P. Castillo; parents, Marcus Pina and Aurora Perez Aguilar; sister, Alice Martinez; brothers, Alex Aguilar, Richard Pina and Marcus Pina Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Victor Castillo (Gena), Bill Castillo (Calisa) and John Castillo; daughters, Janet Valencia (Ruben) and Dora Nehls (Paul Charanza Jr.); grandchildren, Kyle Castillo, Katelyn Castillo, Max Kirby, Fisher Kirby, Lauren Castillo, Lindsey Castillo, Lily Castillo, Lia Castillo, Tiffany Marroquin (Rene), Natalie Smith (Kyle) and Chance Charanza; great grandchildren, Clayton Allen Marroquin, Owen William Smith, Mallary Marroquin and Hayes Marroquin; along with numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other loved ones.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to an Alzheimer’s charity of your choice or to Lunches of Love in Rosenberg, TX.
Words of condolence may be left for the Castillo family @ www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
