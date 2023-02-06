Rosalie Malek Byrd gained her wings and halo Saturday, February 4, 2023. Rosalie was born in El Campo, April 22, 1940.
Preceded in death was her loving husband James Byrd, parents, Herman and Anastasia Malek and brother Victor Malek.
Rosalie worked at Woolworth’s and The Herald Coaster Newspaper. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church where she taught CCD, CCE and was a member of the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Byrd Tobola and husband Gerald, son, Christopher James Byrd and wife Tanya, sister, Kathy Malek Arrambide and husband Danny, grandchildren, Jennifer Tobola, Timmy Tobola, Hannah Byrd, 4 great grandchildren and a niece and 4 nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg with Burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday evening, February 13, 2023, from 4-8 P.M. in the Stateroom at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Holy Rosary Altar Society.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.