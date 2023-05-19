Ronald “Ron” Wyatt died on May 7, 2023, at the age of 87, in Sugar Land, Texas. His battle with Parkinson’s in recent years showed his courage and strength in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the obstacles, Ron stayed faithful and strong until the end. After 20 years in the sugar industry and owning and operating a successful banana farm in South Africa, Ron often proclaimed his desire to own his own company after bringing his family to the United States. This dream was fulfilled when he bought a lawn care franchise and later owned Wyatt’s Tree Service. As an Internationally Certified Arborist and holding a degree in Agronomy, he quickly became one of the most beloved tree specialists in his area. He has always been known for his knowledge and love of all things related to trees, plants and…fishing! He had a passion for fishing and proudly taught each of his grandchildren how to fish, witnessing each of them with their first catch. Ron kept everyone laughing with his incredible repertoire of memorized limericks. Ron met the love of his life, Peggy, while attending LSU. Their almost 62-year marriage was filled with lots of love and laughter through hosting guests in their home, travel, playing bridge, and making friends everywhere they went. Serving in the church was always a priority to Ron and Peggy. He was the consummate gentleman and truly enjoyed good food, good times with friends and family and good wine. He is survived by his wife Peggy, his children, grandchildren and “adopted” grandchildren: Miss Ginny Wyatt and her son and his wife William and Rachel Wyatt, Pug (Ron Jr) and Rhonda Wyatt and their children Logan and Claire, Richard Wyatt and his son Graham, Sally Sue and Greg Harriss and their children Raney, Caroline, Wyatt, and Lily, and Claire and Olivia Lowrey. Ron will be honored in a Celebration of Life service immediately followed by an inurnment ceremony Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 at 11 o’clock in the morning at Holy Trinity by the Lake Episcopal Church in Heath, Texas.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ron can be made by mail to: Holy Trinity By The Lake Episcopal Church, 1424 Smirl Drive, Heath, TX 75032 or electronic donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
