Rolando “Roland” Velez Sr., 67, of Needville, TX, was born on May 18, 1956, left this life to be with his “Lord & Loved Ones” on June 17, 2023.
A visitation will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX 77471, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 4pm to 8pm with religious service beginning at 6:30pm.
Roland is preceded in death by his parents; Eustorjio and Damiana Velez, brothers; Freddy Velez and Larry Velez.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Rolando Velez Jr., and Aaron Velez; daughters, Korrin Alfonso and husband Aires, Sabrina Velez, and Chyann Velez; sisters, Diana Chavarria, Irene Galvan and husband Isidro, and Lolly Trevino and husband Jack; brother, George Velez; 9 grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loved ones.
Roland was a talented and creative carpenter who enjoyed working and spending quality time with his nephew Jeffrey Velez.
He was a very giving and loving individual.
He never met a person that he did not get along with and loved to joke around with everyone.
He was the most loving brother, and he will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Words of condolences may be left for the Velez Family at www.epcompean.com
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
