Roland Oscar Conrad of Needville, TX, passed peacefully on March 1, 2023.
He was born in Halletsville, TX on December 30, 1934, to Hilda Koehn and Willie Conrad. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Conrad, his parents and his brother Clinton Conrad.
Roland met the love of his life; Carolyn Conrad as high school sweethearts at Needville High School. They wed on August 16, 1957, and were together nearly 65 years.
He is survived by his son Russell “Rusty” Conrad; daughter-in-law, Debbie Conrad; his grand-daughter, Kathryn Conrad; his brother Danny Conrad plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He graduated from Needville High School as a four-time letterman; attended Delmar Jr College. He then graduated from Sam Houston State University with a bachelor of science and a master’s in education. He was a member of the only SHSU undefeated football team in 1956 and participated in the Refrigerator Bowl.
He had a passion for sports, especially football, and upon graduation coached in Falfurrias High School from 1958-1959; then became the Athletic Director & Head Football Coach at Needville High School from 1959-1979. He maintained an impressive record with a win-loss of 133-61-2 to included 5 district championships; 2 bi-district championships; 1 regional championship; and 1 quarterfinals championship. After 20 years as a coach; he went on to become the Needville High School Assistant Principal and Principal for 14 years. He retired in 1992. In 2008, he was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
He, along with his wife, were active members at Immanuel United Church of Christ and worked closely with their local senior citizen organizations. He was a life-time member of Texas State Teachers Association; Needville Blue Jay Booster Club; Needville Band Booster; Fort Bend County Fair Association; Texas PTA. He was an Airman First Class in the Air National Guard. He and Carolyn were named 2016 Citizens of the Year for their involvement and contributions within the community.
After retirement, he spent most days having morning coffee at 360 Short Stop; riding his bicycle; mowing his yard; working in the garden and attending his “honey-do” list. He also raised commercial cattle in both Colorado and Lavaca counties.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved traveling both in and out of the US. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed life. Roland will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and neighbors.
Public Visitation will be on March 6, 2023, from 5pm to 8pm at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home at 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Services will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church Street, Needville, TX 77461 on Tuesday, March 7, 2022 at 10:00 am and will conclude with burial at Immanuel Evangelical Church Cemetery at 14919-14889 FM1236, Needville, TX 77461; with a catered reception following the burial at the Immanuel Evangelical Church Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Needville Athletic Booster Club, in honor of Roland Conrad, PO Box 892, Needville, TX 77461-0892.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
