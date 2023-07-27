July 18, 1928 – July 26, 2023
Roland John McConnell, 95, of Fairchilds, Texas passed away on July 26, 2023 in Rosenberg, Texas. He was born July 18, 1928 in Moulton, Texas to Roland Bell and Pauline Elster McConnell. He was the third of five sons. He was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rosenberg.
Roland married Ella Mae Hattie Schmidt on March 22, 1953 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wharton, Texas. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Roland honorably served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He loved farming and raised cotton for many years, and also worked at Gulf States Tube, retiring after 20 years. Roland had a long retirement and enjoyed the simple things in life, especially spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Roland will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Pauline McConnell, and brothers Albert McConnell, Robert McConnell, and Paul McConnell. Survivors include his beloved wife of 70 years, Ella Mae McConnell; son, James McConnell and wife Cynthia, daughter Carol MacRill and husband Glenn MacRill; grandchildren, Adam McConnell and wife Sarah, Pamela Rothermel and husband Adam Rothermel, Austin MacRill and fiancé Kathryn George, Amy Zlebis and husband Nathan Zlebis; great grandchildren, Luke Rothermel, Jake Rothermel, Aleksander McConnell, and Everett McConnell; and brother William McConnell and wife Blanche; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2:30 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1512 Louise St. in Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone 281-341-1451.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Rev. Steve Wiechman will officiate the services. Burial with military honors will follow at Davis-Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218 in Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com
