“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28
After a long illness, Roger Alan Guntle entered eternal rest 26 September 2022. Roger was born in Richmond to Clayton Engel Guntle and Aline Arnold on 12 July 1952. He married his high school sweetheart Carol Lynn Solomon 1 June 1970. Roger’s family were among the earliest settlers in west Ft. Bend County. Roger & Carol built their homestead on the family farm in Beasley, located on the banks of Snake Creek where their ponds soon filled with birds of all species. Their place was not only a place of peace and sanctuary for birds, but for family and friends as well. Roger’s nephews & nieces learned to fish in their ponds.
Roger retired 1 Dec 2017 from ATT after 45 years of service with a perfect attendance record. Roger & Carol attend services at the Church of the Apostles.
Roger is preceded in death by his mother & father. Brother, David Calvin Guntle, sister in law Janice Huddleston Guntle, & great nephew Tyler Mitchell.
Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol Lynn Solomon, sisters Deedy Bean of Brookshire & Sandy Cox and husband Michael of Killeen; brothers Don Clayton Guntle and wife Norma of Katy & Carl Arnold Guntle and wife Carol of Sublime. And numerous nephews, nieces and countless friends.
A celebration of life service will be held for Roger on 9 October 2022 at 1:30 pm, at Springhill Suites, 6815 Reading Road, Rosenberg Texas in the Longhorn Conference room. Roger’s nephew, Aaron Austin, who ministers & coaches in North East Texas will lead the service.
