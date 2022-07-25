Rogelio Mendoza, 48, of Rosenberg was born on September 3, 1973 and he passed away on July 17, 2022 in Houston, TX.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Roger was a very stubborn man, according to most, but he never failed to lend a helping hand to those he cared for. He was the most kind hearted, selfless person that lived for his family. Roger enjoyed fishing, dancing, and most of all, loved to play with his grandbabies.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Olga Zavala; father, Ambrocio Mendoza; mother-in-law, Frances Silva; father-in-law, Abelardo Silva and daughter-in-law, Brandy Cano.
Rogelio is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Mendoza; daughter, Cecilia Losoya; son, Santana Losoya, daughter, Jade Flores and husband Miguel; grandchildren, Nayeli Rangel, Keegan Losoya, Jayden Rodriguez, Yahirra Rangel, Saphyre Losoya, Sally Flores, Mariella Flores; siblings, Nicholas Mendoza, Isabel Garza and husband Juan, Beatrice Ferguson and husband Reed. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Mendoza family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
