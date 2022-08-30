Graveside services for Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez, 72, will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Victor Garza Memorial Cemetery located at 200 Caffey Road, Marion, Texas 78124.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 26th, 2022 while surrounded by his family.
Rudy was born on October, 16th, 1949 in New Braunfels, Texas to Armando Rodriguez and Jovita Rodriguez as the 4th of 6 children.
Rudy was a long-time resident of New Braunfels, Texas.
He was a strong, hard-working individual. He had a big love for getting together with his family and friends to cook his famous cowboy breakfast.
Those who knew him well knew of his big sense of humor and his quick-witted jokes. He was lovingly referred to as “Uncle Rudy” by many.
He had a deep love of horses, cattle, and living the true cowboy way of life.
He enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren, including hauling his granddaughters to their youth rodeos that he introduced them to, with great pride. He held a dear love for passing on his Bar-B-Que and cooking skills to his young family members, and for hunting and being outdoors with his friends. Rudy was a member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo since 1982.
He served as a volunteer on the Horspitality Committee for thirty years and earned his lifetime committeeman status. He was a devoted and dedicated fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
Rudy will be truly missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by parents Armando Rodriguez, and Jovita Rodriguez; and brother, Leroy Rodriguez.
He is survived by Concepsion Sepulveda Rodriguez; Children- Michael Rodriguez and daughter-in-law Rachel Rodriguez, Sandra Ducharme and son-in-law Paul Ducharme, and Lisa Rodriguez; Grandchildren- Michael R Rodriguez and wife Sarah Rodriguez, Andrea Rodriguez, Hunter Ducharme, Kaila Ducharme, Nathan Amos, Malik Amos, and Jaxon Rodriguez; Great Grandchildren- Kennedy Rodriguez and Kory Rodriguez; Siblings- Diana Zavalla, Elma Garza, Armando Rodriguez, and Elda Villareal.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Rodriguez family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.