Rodney Edward Meraz, 73, of Needville, Texas passed away at his home on Sunday, January 16, 2021.
Rodney, known to many who loved him as “Brother”, was born January 1, 1949 in Houston, Texas. He was the second son of Ralph and Carmen (Connie) Pena. After Ralph passed away in 1951, Connie married Lonzo (Al) Meraz, who adopted her two sons, Ralph (Sonny) and Rodney. They soon moved to Pasadena, Texas and two sons, James and Gerry, followed.
Shortly after graduation in 1968 from Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena, Texas, Rodney served his country during the Viet Nam war in the United States Army. He received many commendations, including combat action ribbons, for his actions while walking point for his platoon. He was a true patriot.
After his military service, he spent his working career in the historical building restoration business. Over the years, he worked to repair and restore many landmarks in the Houston area, including the Astrodome, the San Jacinto Monument, the Grand 1894 Opera House, Ashton Villa, and Rice University. In 1975, he was featured in a Texas Parks & Wildlife story about restoration of the San Jacinto Monument, where he was pictured dangling over 500 feet above the battlefield in a bosun chair.
Throughout his life, Brother was well liked by anyone who knew him, young or old, and other people were his favorite pastime. He was instantly familiar with even a perfect stranger, known to always have a smile on his face, and remembered for his sense of humor. Even when times were tough, he could find something to laugh about. Brother was good with kids, and they loved him back. While most often jovial, he was also a man of strong principle and common values no matter the consequences. He was known to stand up for what he believed, and he asked for no quarter nor gave any.
Although Brother was rough around the edges, there was nothing within his power he wouldn’t do to assist someone in need, especially the homeless or elderly. He gave respect and dignity to those who are often neglected, and he was never too busy to help those in need with a meal, a ride in his truck, or simply a smile, joke and an ear for their story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.