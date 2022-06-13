Robyn Munguia

September 18, 1973-June 7, 2022 Proceeded in death by father, Pete L. Munguia; brothers, Joseph Munguia and Christopher Munguia; grandparents, Eliseo Munguia, Salome Munguia, Helen Crunk, Oliver Crunk. She is survived by mother, Rebecca Munguia; children, Jade Turner (husband Jaylan Turner), Miranda Munguia, Felix Munguia, Hailey Munguia, Drake Munguia, Seth Munguia, Zoey Munguia; sister, Dawn Guerra (husband Martin Guerra); brothers, Michael Munguia (wife Lacy Munguia), Matthew Mannis (wife Brandi Mannis); grandchildren, Nathaniel Turner, Samuel Turner; nephews, Zachary Munguia, Kody Munguia. Services are scheduled to take place from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at Corner Stone Ministries (103 N 2nd St, Richmond). Robyn was such a loving, compassionate, well-known, hard-working soul. She always had a smile on her face and brought joy to others’ hearts. She was always kind and giving to those she crossed paths with. She was always there for her family and a daughter that was an honor to have, a sister — big one or small one — which at the beginning became my best friend and always will be. We learned so much from her. We carry it now until our end. She also enjoyed nature and animals as well as making hand-made jewelry back then. Her best was her drawings with a beautiful hand that was given. Her seven children were her bundles of joy. She showed them unconditional love and devoted her life to them until the end. At football, soccer and basketball games, she loved running along the sidelines to cheer on her boys and girls. She was always their number one fan. Her love for the Lord remained strong through it all.
September 18, 1973-June 7, 2022
Proceeded in death by father, Pete L. Munguia; brothers, Joseph Munguia and Christopher Munguia; grandparents, Eliseo Munguia, Salome Munguia, Helen Crunk, Oliver Crunk.
She is survived by mother, Rebecca Munguia; children, Jade Turner (husband Jaylan Turner), Miranda Munguia, Felix Munguia, Hailey Munguia, Drake Munguia, Seth Munguia, Zoey Munguia; sister, Dawn Guerra (husband Martin Guerra); brothers, Michael Munguia (wife Lacy Munguia), Matthew Mannis (wife Brandi Mannis); grandchildren, Nathaniel Turner, Samuel Turner; nephews, Zachary Munguia, Kody Munguia.
Services are scheduled to take place from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at Corner Stone Ministries (103 N 2nd St, Richmond).
Robyn was such a loving, compassionate, well-known, hard-working soul.
She always had a smile on her face and brought joy to others’ hearts.
She was always kind and giving to those she crossed paths with.
She was always there for her family and a daughter that was an honor to have, a sister — big one or small one — which at the beginning became my best friend and always will be. We learned so much from her. We carry it now until our end.
She also enjoyed nature and animals as well as making hand-made jewelry back then. Her best was her drawings with a beautiful hand that was given.
Her seven children were her bundles of joy. She showed them unconditional love and devoted her life to them until the end.
At football, soccer and basketball games, she loved running along the sidelines to cheer on her boys and girls.
She was always their number one fan. Her love for the Lord remained strong through it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.