Robin Autry

Robin Renee Autry 60, was born in Clinton Arkansas June 2nd, 1962.
Robin grew up in Southern California where she raised her two adored children Tara Nicole Autry (Co.) and Charles Michael Reider (Ok.) before relocating to live with her mother Leah Shows in Rosenberg, Texas in 2015.
Robin was incredibly strong, smart, family driven and fortunate to be surrounded by the love of her devoted mother who cherished her along with her precious granddaughter Destini Autry (Tx.), grandson Leo Quintero (Tx.) and her pride’n’joy great grand kids Ely and Mileena (Tx.) She also left behind her heartbroken little sister Rhonda Autry (Ca.), big brother Steven Autry (Ar.) and granddaughter Kara Amdahl (Ca.).
To Know Robin was to love her.....She loved making jokes especially at the wrong moments, always brightening up the mood. She put everyone above herself no matter the situation, Truly Selfless. She cared for everyone she met and always left an imprint on peoples hearts. She will be deeply missed!
On January 18th, 2023 Robin joined her big brothers Alan Autry (Ar.) and Michael Autry (Tx.) in Heaven.
The family is holding a private intimate services for Robin on Friday January 27th.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.