Robert Neil Rack (Bob) passed away on September 11, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his son Christian Scott Rack.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary Francis, his daughter ErinJill Rack Panos his son-in-law Daniel Panos, his granddaughter Hadley Sophia panos and his two sisters Nancy Whittington and Linda deVault.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Quail Valley CityCenter on 2880 La Quinta Dr. in Missouri City, Texas.
