Robert Mendoza, 66, of Needville, Texas passed away on August 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 13, 1956 in Sugar Land, Texas to Moises and Justine (Jurado) Mendoza. Robert was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville. He retired after 40 hardworking and dedicated years as a Power Plant Operator with NRG.
Robert’s hobbies included listening to music with his family and friends and going to various concerts with his son and concert buddy, Robert. He enjoyed cooking, barbequing, and going out to eat. Robert also took pride in his yard and enjoyed mowing his grass frequently. His favorite band was the Beatles and he was an avid watcher of ghost hunting shows with his girls. Robert loved to travel with his wife, Jo Ann, and enjoyed his retirement filled with family and adventures.
This loving husband, father, “Pepaw”, brother and friend will be missed.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Moises Mendoza and his granddaughter, Annamaria Graciela Morales.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Jo Ann (Salinas) Mendoza; mother, Justine Mendoza; children, Stephanie Dominga Mendoza and husband, Felix Cortez, Robert Mendoza II, and Sarah Frances Mendoza; grandchildren, Gabriella Maree Morales, Emmalina Dominga Mendoza, Jane Elise Mendoza, Frank Archer Mendoza, Brandon Lance and Eli Cortez; siblings, Moses Mendoza and wife, Claudia, Susan Taylor and husband, Richard, Felipe Mendoza and wife, Rachel, Elvira Vacek and husband, Preston, Lupe Mendoza and wife, JoAnn; David Mendoza and Manuel Mendoza; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and his work crew.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. Deacon Gilbert Rodriguez and Chaplain Louis Campbell to officiate the services.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
