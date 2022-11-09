Robert Lee Foss, 87, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 in Richmond. He was born April 12, 1935 in Rosenberg to Max and Seta Foss. Robert was a member of First Baptist Church in Rosenberg and retired as a machinist from Schlumberger.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Jana Gates, Paula Dadinis, brother, Curtis Foss and wife Ruby, 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Jones, Robert Gates, Koula Micheles, Jynna Kopycinski, James Watson, Tylor Gander, Jake Watson, 10 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, JoAnn Hartfiel, George Ann Lambert along with a host of other loving family members and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Frances, and daughter, Carla Watson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon until service time in the chapel on Friday.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
