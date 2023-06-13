Long-time and much loved resident of Fort Bend County, Robert F. Peters, AKA “Happy Bob” passed away unexpectedly en route to Oak Bend Hospital on May 12, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carolyn, and his daughter, Kelly Elaine Taylor, who resides in Sugar Land.
Bob was born and raised in Tarrytown, NY, on July 14, 1945. There he graduated from Boston College with his Bachelor’s Degree and then served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He later graduated with his Doctorate in Psychology from the University of Texas in Austin. In 2008, he became the first member of Texana’s Mobile Crisis Outreach Team, where he enriched the lives of everyone with whom he came in contact. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Oak Bend Hospital and to all those who have reached out to offer their prayers and condolences.
His wife, Carolyn, may arrange a small “Celebration of Life” gathering in the future.
