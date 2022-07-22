Robert Darrell Mitchell was born February 10, 1931 to Virgil and Pearl (Worrell) Mitchell in North Salem, Indiana.
He graduated from North Salem High School in 1949. Darrell then married Martha Jean Baird in 1951 and they had one daughter, Debra (Mitchell) Weyant. He and his family lived in Lebanon, Indiana for many years where he was co-owner of Boone County Hardware. Darrell was an active member of Central Christian Church in Lebanon and was also active in the Kiwanis Club there.
Darrell moved to Texas, and after the death of his first wife, married Martha Rybak in 1976. He and Martha owned Ace Hardware in Rosenberg for many years. He was very active at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus Member, Council #7067. Darrell was also a member and past President of the Lions Club in Needville.
Darrell is preceded in death by both of his wives, Martha (Baird) Mitchell, and Martha (Rybak) Mitchell; two brothers, Eugene Mitchell and Leon Mitchell.
He is survived by his three daughters, Debra (Dennis) Weyant, Cheryl (John) Saenz, and Denise (Charles) Fojtik.
Darrell was the proud grandfather of Karen (Weyant) Cook, Chris Weyant and wife, Kylie, Jenna (Fojtik) Dylla and husband, Seth, and Brittany Fojtik; six great grandchildren, Nick Corsi and wife, Dixie, Eric Weyant, Andrea Cook, Gavin Weyant-Cooper, Kelly Weyant, and Harper Dylla; a great-great grandson, Nicklaus Corsi. He is also survived by his sister Louise (Lyell) Huckstep and many nieces and nephews, and his friend Rita Thomason.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Needville Lions Club, P.O. Box 273, Needville, Texas 77461 or the Needville Knights of Columbus Council #7067, P.O. Box 613, Needville, Texas 77461, Earmarked Darrell Mitchell.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 25, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. Fr. Marty Pham to officiate the services.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
