Robert “Bobby” Galvan Jr. 56, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on August 25, 2022. He was born on October 14,1965 in East Bernard, Wharton County, Texas to Robert and Anna Galvan. Bobby spent his career in retail for many years. He was such a social bug that he never knew a stranger. He was a natural athlete in various sports but his passion was baseball . He was avid sports fan especially when it came to his Houston Astros. This loving son, brother, uncle and friend will truly be missed.
Bobby is preceded in death by grandparents, Clemente Galvan, Antonia C. Galvan, Dorothy Martinez, Guadalupe Mata; father, Robert Galvan Sr.; niece, Amber Ashley Lara and nephew, Reggie Galvan Jr.
Survivors include his mother, Anna Marie Galvan; sisters, Lisa Galvan and Sandy Galvan; brothers, Glen Galvan and girlfriend, Gabby Pena, Reggie Galvan and wife, Norma Galvan, Freddie Galvan and wife, Cassandra Galvan.
Bobby was the proud uncle to nieces and nephews, Laura, Kimberly, Bel, Nikki, Jason, Ashley, Morgan, Lauren, Samantha, Brayden, Christian, David, Jacob, Emily Ellen, and Leah Rose, along with numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Bobby will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will include Glen Galvan, Reggie Galvan, Jason Gonzales, Lauren Galvan, Christian Galvan, David Galvan and Freddie Galvan.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
