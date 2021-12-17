Robert (Bobby, Bob) Clyde Ricklefsen

Bob Ricklefsen, 75, of Cedar Park, Texas passed away peacefully but unexpected on Thursday, November 18, 2021, with his loving wife, Diane, by his side. He was born November 8, 1946, in Houston to Milton and Clara Ricklefsen. Bob graduated from Lamar High School in Rosenberg, Texas where he played football, baseball, and basketball. He completed his B.A. and M. Ed. In Industrial Arts Education from Sam Houston State University. During the summers, he worked with the Superior Oil Company. Bob joined as Junior Executive Co-op with Ling-Temco-Vaught Aeronautics in Grand Prairie, Texas during his junior year of college. He rotated semesters working and attending college until graduation. Bob taught at middle and high school levels for 28 years (Aldine, Alief, Alvin, and Katy ISDs). Also, he sold insurance, owned his own company, Ricks Construction and Fencing, worked as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor, and served as a Director of Education at a half-way house for convicts leaving prison on parole. He taught GED classes and helped 350 individuals to graduate.
Bob loved to travel. He and Diane visited the Holy Land, many European countries, England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Canada, Mexico, Bahamas, and most U.S. states. Bob had a green thumb and took great pride in his vegetable garden. He enjoyed barbequing and cooking for family and friends.
For many years, Bob volunteered as a little league baseball coach and on the Mission Bend Cabildo swim team in Alief. He distributed meals for Meals on Wheels and hosted numerous small bible groups in his homes.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Clara Ricklefsen, his brother, Larry and infant granddaughter, Ariel Lyn. He survived by the love of his life Diane for 52 years of Cedar Park, Tx.; two sons, Troy Ricklefsen and wife Rebecca, grandchildren, Joel and Hope of Cedar Park, Tx.; Neil Ricklefsen of Cedar Park, Tx., granddaughters, Mary and Stella of Leander, Tx., and extended family.
Bob and the entire family are forever grateful for the love, prayers, and support of so many family and friends. He left his handprint on our hearts and touched the lives of many. In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that contributions in Bob’s memory be send to the American Heart Assoc.
An intimate graveside service will be held for the immediate family in Houston, Tx. on January 7. 2022. A memorial service, in celebration of Bob’s life, is to be held at eleven o’clock in the morning until 1pm on Wed, January 26 , 2022 in the North Auditorium of Hill Country Bible Church Austin, 12124 Ranch Road 620N. Austin, Tx. 78750. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family and enjoy a catered meal.
