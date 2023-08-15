March 2, 1935-August 5, 2023
Robert “Bob” James Blazek, 88 of East Bernard passed away peacefully at his home on August 5, 2023, after a brief illness.
He was born to Bill and Letha Blazek in Wallis, Texas on March 2, 1935.
He graduated from Orchard High School in 1953 and attended Sam Houston State University where he pitched for the Bearkats and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1957.
Bob was a Master Sergeant in the Army National Guard being honorably discharged in 1961. He also played baseball for the East Bernard “Maroons”.
On September 17, 1955, he married Melba Colleen Boyd in Orchard, Texas. Bob and Melba made their home in East Bernard.
They had two children.
Bob started his career at Willis, TX then moved to Lamar CISD where he coached for 15 years.
In 1975 Bob earned his master’s degree and became a counselor. Bob and Melba retired in 1988 from Mayde Creek Jr. High, Katy.
Bob was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and hunting, and heavily supported the East Bernard athletics program for over 25 years.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Melba, his parents, Bill and Letha Blazek, and his brother David W. Blazek.
He is survived by his children, Bo Blazek and wife Michelle, Jan Kutach and husband, Daryl, his sister, Carolyn Pilcik, sister-in-law Patty Blazek of Pennsylvania.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, John Kopycinski, wife Kaylan, Matt Kopycinski, wife Jynna, Hillarie Blazek Quintero, husband, Kord, Jacob Blazek, wife Kayla and great grandchildren, Hays, Ridge, Townes, and Waylon Kopycinski.
Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, Lynn Horelica, John David Horelica, Suzanne Dujka, Paulette Britton, Sandy Logan, Sarah Blazek Rowling, Andrew Blazek with their spouses and children. Honorary Pall Bearers are Emmit Tugwell, Wayne Calhoun, Jack Hoegemeyer, James Kainer, and Buck and Ruth Boettcher.
Donations may be made in his honor to the East Bernard Permanent Scholarship Fund.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 19, 2023 at 9 a.m. at Riverside Hall in East Bernard, TX.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
