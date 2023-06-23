Richmond Fire Department recently received high praises from their biennial inspection by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection (TCFP). TCFP also shared that the department passed the inspection with no violations. When Texas fire departments go through these inspections, it is rare to receive no violations which was the result of Richmond Fire Department’s most recent inspection.
TCFP performs site inspections every two years to check on the department’s compliance, safety, procedures, and education. The inspections are intensive and thorough as the inspector will review all fire department procedures, guidelines, personal protective equipment (PPE), all records, and training hours for all firefighters. The training review itself incorporates 42 different activities. To know more about Richmond Fire Department, visit the website https://www.richmondtx.gov/departments/fire-department.
