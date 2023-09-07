Richard Ray Hyatt, 64, of Richmond, Texas passed away on August 28, 2023. He was fondly known as “Rick” but his favorite names were Dad and Pop Pop. He was born on July 8, 1959 in Victoria, Texas to Clarence Ray Hyatt and Beverly Jean (Long) Hyatt.
Rick was a graduate of the University of Houston with a Degree in Finance. He was proud of his longtime membership with the Harris County Senior Softball League and established many friendships with fellow members. Rick was a member of First Baptist Church Richmond where he also sang in the choir. Rick played baseball from a young age. He was an avid sportsman whether he was playing golf, tennis or cheering on his beloved Houston Astros. Rick enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and his dogs, Dixie and Crockett. This loving husband, father, Pop Pop, brother and friend will truly be missed.
Rick is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Hyatt and a brother, Scott Hyatt.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 20 years, Lorie Henners; mother, Beverly Jean Hyatt; children, Justin Hyatt and Lauren Hyatt (Stephanie Turner); grandchildren, Khloe Kivi and Colt Turner; brother, Mark Hyatt (Tracey Hyatt); sister-in-law, Jeannie Hyatt; nephews and nieces, Clint Hyatt, Jessie Sznitka, Jonathan, David and Hannah Hyatt; dear friends Ron and Elizabeth Rushing; along with numerous extended family and friends.
A service celebrating Rick’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 502 S. 5th Street in Richmond, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Pallbearers will include Justin Hyatt, Mark Hyatt, Blake Hill, Dylan Sherwood, Gary Parmer, Bill Hale, Bob Taylor and Mark Rowan.
Honorary pallbearer will include Colt Turner.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
