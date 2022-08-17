Richard Keating Eben Ward, 55, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Sugar Land, TX. He was born March 11, 1967, in Houston, TX, to Harold Eugene Ward and Jo Ann Belote Ward.
Richard attended high school at Lamar Consolidated High School and shortly after enlisted in the US Army 82nd Airborne in October of 1985. He was honorably discharged in January 1988.
He volunteered at the Rosenberg Animal Control, and anyone who knew him knew his true love for animals. More recently Richard worked at the V.A. Hospital because he deeply cared about his military brothers and sisters and felt some comfort there as they understood his condition. He was very much into giving to others.
Richard was also known as a sport fanatic, movie fanatic, huge history buff, and a walking encyclopedia. His friends would say “let’s call Rick, he will know the answer,” and he was about 99.99 percent right.
He is survived by his mother Jo Ann and dad John; siblings Dani, Micki, Janiece, Laurie and Paul; brother-in-law David; nephews Justin, Jake, Josh and Sam; niece Rhiana; and a host of other family and friends. He also leaves behind his beloved pets Sugar and Pig aka “Piggems.”
A Celebration of Life will take place at 6 PM, on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the Garmany and Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, Texas 77471. Visitation will be from 5 — 6 PM Friday, for one hour preceding the funeral service.
Condolence messages may be written for the Ward family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.