Richard E. “Dick” Sliva, a lifelong resident of Wallis, died on June 20, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1946, in Sealy to Frank J. Sliva, Jr. and Pauline (Starustka) Sliva. Raised in Wallis, Richard attended Guardian Angel Catholic School and graduated from Wallis High School in 1964. He graduated from Wharton County Junior College and worked for 37 years for the Texas Highway Department in Rosenberg.
Richard married his wife of almost 56 years Dianne (Huffman) on July 2, 1966, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Bellville. While raising their three children in Wallis, Richard showed his love of sports and community by volunteering with the Wallis Little League, cheering for the Brazos Cougars, and was an avid life-long New York Yankees fan. Richard loved to play golf and slow-pitch softball. He spent many hours tending to and enjoying the results of his vegetable gardening skills.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Dianne; his brother Marvin; son Steven and wife Sherry; daughter Melissa; son Christopher and wife Crystal; and grandchildren Miriam, Megan, and Frank III.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Knesek Funeral Home 122 N. First Street, Wallis, with a rosary to follow.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 27 at 10 am at Guardian Angel Catholic Church 5610 Demel Street, Wallis, Texas 77485. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Knesek & Sons Funeral Home, 122 N. First St., Wallis, Texas 77485.
